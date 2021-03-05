Basil Pizza is back open for collection and delivery

By James Fenton

March 5, 2021 at 3:44pm

Basil Pizza is back open for collection and delivery

Basil Pizza have confirmed that they will be back open for collection and delivery from this weekend.

Located in Ringsend, Basil Pizza has been closed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, a post earlier this week confirmed that they will be open this entire weekend for collection and delivery until 10pm.

Back in 2017, in that crazy pre-Covid world, we were lucky enough to sample Basil Pizza's menu for ourselves and you can read that review here. A perfect spot to chill and eat on a balmy summer evening, let's hope we can do so again this year.

In the meantime, you can keep up to date with Basil Pizza here.

