Brother Hubbard announce temporary closure of both their restaurants

By James Fenton

October 3, 2020 at 12:08pm

Brother Hubbard have confirmed that they will be temporarily closing both of their city centre locations.

Confirming the news on Instagram, both the Brother Hubbard North and Brother Hubbard South accounts posted that  'We’ve taken the difficult decision to close temporarily. We will be delighted to welcome you back in due course but, for now, please behave, stay safe & well - and - stay safe & well!'

It was added on Instagram Stories that 'we do this in the best interests of our customers and our team.'

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, restaurants in Dublin are only allowed to serve a maximum of 15 people in an outdoor setting at any given time. Brother Hubbard North is located on Capel Street while its southside cousin can be found on Harrington Street.

