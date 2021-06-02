Dublin café brings back Christmas Fillet Roll with a Pride twist

By James Fenton

June 2, 2021 at 3:15pm

Share:
Dublin café brings back Christmas Fillet Roll with a Pride twist

Vegan Sandwich Co in Smithfield are celebrating Pride this month with a Christmassy twist.

As Pride festivities get set to kick off in Dublin, Vegan Sandwich Co are bringing back a seasonal favourite for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: 'You wanted her - she’s here. The star of the show and all of our hearts at Christmas and she’s back in time for Pride (aka Gay Christmas). Because y’know what, it’s been a hard year and we deserve a treat. So please welcome back to the stage: the Christm*s Fillet Roll, in all of her gaudy staged glory.'

To anyone uninformed the roll is described as containing: 'sliced Turk*y, mayo, stuffing, cranberry sauce, spinach and gravy all nestled up in a sourdough baguette.'

Available for the next two weeks, you can pick it up at the Smithfield spot from 12pm daily.

READ NEXT: A new spot is opening in Walkinstown and it might have our new favourite name

Share:

Latest articles

Lord Mayor responds as fencing placed at bandstand in St. Stephen's Green

﻿What is psychotherapy? 10 useful facts and common myths

These handy online Money Tools let you compare and choose the best current account, loan, mortgage or credit card deals

Everything you need to know as tickets for the first live gig of the summer go on sale

You may also love

A new spot is opening in Walkinstown and it might have our new favourite name

A new spot for coffee and treats is opening on Aungier Street soon

Nutbutter's plant-based ice creams are a must-try this weekend

The Government has decided on a date for the reopening of indoor drinking and dining

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.