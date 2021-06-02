Dublin café brings back Christmas Fillet Roll with a Pride twist

Vegan Sandwich Co in Smithfield are celebrating Pride this month with a Christmassy twist.

As Pride festivities get set to kick off in Dublin, Vegan Sandwich Co are bringing back a seasonal favourite for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: 'You wanted her - she’s here. The star of the show and all of our hearts at Christmas and she’s back in time for Pride (aka Gay Christmas). Because y’know what, it’s been a hard year and we deserve a treat. So please welcome back to the stage: the Christm*s Fillet Roll, in all of her gaudy staged glory.'

To anyone uninformed the roll is described as containing: 'sliced Turk*y, mayo, stuffing, cranberry sauce, spinach and gravy all nestled up in a sourdough baguette.'

Available for the next two weeks, you can pick it up at the Smithfield spot from 12pm daily.

