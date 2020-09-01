Dublin pub announces temporary closure due to positive Covid-19 case

Blue Bar in Skerries have announced that they will temporarily closing due to one of their staff testing positive for Covid-19.

The coastal pub have taken to Facebook to confirm that the member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night. Blue Bar have stressed that every measure has been taken 'to ensure the public health guidelines are thoroughly followed, with all staff members wearing visors and continual sanitising undertaken throughout the premises'.

Today's statement also says that 'from the outset maintaining the health and safety of our customers and staff has been our overriding concern.'

The venue has moved to distance itself from social media claims that a member of staff was involved in a video which appears to show Skerries locals engaging in a 'face-licking' game. The statement continues: 'We would also like to distance ourselves from false reports in circulation, which contain a number of fake and malicious claims about Blue Bar. None of the people concerned have ever worked in Blue Bar. We will always put safety first and we will continue to keep our customers and staff informed.'

Any members of staff at Blue Bar who have worked with the individual concerned have been asked to self-isolate and authorities have been informed about the positive test.

Blue Bar's full statement can be viewed below...

(header pic: Blue Bar on Facebook)

