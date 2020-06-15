Elephant & Castle has announced a new city centre location

Elephant & Castle has announced that it will be bringing its extensive and delicious menu to North Wall Quay.
With numerous locations south of the Liffey, including in Rathmines, Temple Bar, Churchtown and Monkstown, Elephant & Castle will soon be bringing its famous chicken wings to The Mayson Dublin on North Wall Quay.
An Instagram post says: 'Elephant spotted on North Wall Quay! We're delighted to announce that the E&C herd will be stomping it's way to the beautiful north side of Dublin for the very first time! We've checked in to @themaysondublin and will be opening our doors to the public and hotel guests from June 29.'
The Mayson also confirmed the news by posting 'We are also so happy to announce that we are now taking bookings to the public and hotel guests from Monday June 29. Available to book on OpenTable or by emailing the team on
[email protected]'
An ideal location for anyone heading to the 3 Arena, once we're allowed to do that again, of course. Not long to wait now, wing fans.