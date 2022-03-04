With zero compromise on taste, tg.

Not to state the glaringly obvious or anything, but Dublin is an expensive aul city to be in these days. It feels like merely stepping outside your front door costs roughly €23, and that's before topping up your leapcard or buying your silly little €4.50 coffee or anything.

Luckily, there are still a few bargains to be had if you know the right places to look, and we're here to share some wood fired, cheese-topped pearls of wisdom with you. It's kind of what we do.

Here are the cheapest places for pizza in Dublin City.

Sano, Temple Bar & Ranelagh

Sano has two Dublin locations and offers up delicious Italian style pizza at a very reasonable price - a 12" Margherita will set you back just €8.50, with beer starting from €5 and house wine €5.70. You'll have plenty left over for a Nutella pizza to round up the evening.

The Jar Bottomless Pizza, Wexford Street

In the wise words of Joseph Tribbiani - here's where we make our money back.

Every Sunday - Thursday at The Jar, enjoy all the pizza you can stomach along with a class of wine or beer for just €16. Go hungry.

Di Fontaines, Parliament Street

A Dublin staple - no night out is complete without a stop off at Di Fontaines. One of the few places in Dublin to enjoy New York style pizza by the slice, and with prices starting at €4 it really would be rude not to.

Il Capo, Talbot Street

A traditional Italian pasta and pizzeria on Dublin's northside, with super friendly staff and prices starting at €6.

Mizzonis, Various Locations

I sincerely hope that no matter where you go in Ireland, you'll be within reasonable reach of a Mizzonis. Home of the Wagon Wheel (a 20 inch pie, for those yet to experience one in the flesh) and long time caterer for after sessions across the country, we all have a special place in our hearts for these guys.

