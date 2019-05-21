Jamie Oliver’s Dundrum Restuarant ‘Operating As Normal’ After UK Administration

Jamie Oliver’s Dundrum restaurant will be unaffected by his company’s entry into administration in the United Kingdom.

22 branches of the chain have been closed, resulting in 1,000 redundancies across the UK. However, when Lovin contacted the Dundrum restaurant, we were told by manager Leah Oates that ‘We will not be affected at all by this terrible news of what happened in the UK. We will be operating as normal.”

Regarding this morning’s news, Jamie Oliver said:

“I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade. I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.

“I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you.”

A new Jamie’s Italian is expected to open in Dublin city centre before Christmas.