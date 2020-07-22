Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

McDonald's have opened 15 more Dublin restaurants for dine-in today

By James Fenton

July 22, 2020 at 11:16am

Share:

McDonald's have taken the next step in their reopening plan but reintroducing dine-in options at 15 additional Dublin restaurants today.

Since last week, McDonald's customers have been able to dine in at the company's outlets on the Naas Road, as well as the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Liffey Valley and Citywest. From today, dine-in options are also available at:

  • Grafton Street
  • Nutgrove
  • Kylemore Road
  • Omnipark, Santry
  • Clondalkin
  • Ilac Shopping Centre
  • Mary Street
  • Ashleaf Centre, Crumlin
  • Lucan Shopping Centre
  • Lucan Drive-Thru, Celbridge Road
  • Liffey Valley Drive-Thru
  • Ballymun Drive-Thru
  • Balbriggan Drive-Thru
  • Sword Drive-Thru
  • Dubin Airport Drive-Thru

The full list of McDonald's dine-in outlets open from today around Ireland can be viewed below...

As with the McDonald's dine-ins that opened last week, a number of safety measures will be in place, including the deep cleaning of all restaurants, the wearing of PPE equipment for staff and the introduction of clear floor markings. You can read about these measures in more detail here.

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Zoo have asked the public to name their new okapi calf

New outdoor seating provisionally granted for South Anne Street

WATCH: What if Clueless was set in modern-day Dublin?

Spokesperson for BCP Capital clarifies situation with Central Hotel

You may also love

Beloved Temple Bar restaurant announces it is closing indefinitely

Dublin's first drive-thru Starbucks is now open

Karens get free pizza at the Back Page this week

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.