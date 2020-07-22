McDonald's have opened 15 more Dublin restaurants for dine-in today

McDonald's have taken the next step in their reopening plan but reintroducing dine-in options at 15 additional Dublin restaurants today.
Since last week, McDonald's customers have been able to dine in at the company's outlets on the Naas Road, as well as the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Liffey Valley and Citywest. From today, dine-in options are also available at:
- Grafton Street
- Nutgrove
- Kylemore Road
- Omnipark, Santry
- Clondalkin
- Ilac Shopping Centre
- Mary Street
- Ashleaf Centre, Crumlin
- Lucan Shopping Centre
- Lucan Drive-Thru, Celbridge Road
- Liffey Valley Drive-Thru
- Ballymun Drive-Thru
- Balbriggan Drive-Thru
- Sword Drive-Thru
- Dubin Airport Drive-Thru
The full list of McDonald's dine-in outlets open from today around Ireland can be viewed below...
As with the McDonald's dine-ins that opened last week, a number of safety measures will be in place, including the deep cleaning of all restaurants, the wearing of PPE equipment for staff and the introduction of clear floor markings. You can read about these measures in more detail here.