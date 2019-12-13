Nine Of The Finest Pubs In The North Inner City

When it comes to socialising in town, it sometimes feels that the south side of the Liffey gets all the love. If all of your drinking is done around Baggot Street or Temple Bar though, then you're really missing out on some of Dublin's finest pubs, all of which can be found north of the river.

Here, you'll find everything you need with a fine blend of traditional pubs, live music venues and a few lovely little spots to just sit and have a chinwag with your nearest and dearest.

Take your pick from any of this lot.

1. Ryan's

Tucked away down Frenchman's Lane off Store Street, Ryan's has the feel of a local within the city. It's always busy on the weekends and Sunday evenings after GAA games at Croke Park are usually buzzing.

They've got a great food menu, too.

2. Hacienda

Many a Dubliner will know the story about this place but if you're unaware, you might be surprised to find the door locked upon arrival.

A quick ring of the bell will bring the owner Shay to the door and he'll then suss out whether he likes the look of you or not.

If you get the thumbs up, you'll soon find yourself sipping away in one of the finest establishments in the city, north or south.

3. The Celt

This Talbot Street spot is known for its trad sessions and is often filled with tourists staying in nearby hostels. Live music seven nights a week, perfectly located just a hop and a skip from O'Connell Street.

4. The Oval

You'll have seen this Abbey Street spot hundreds of times, particularly if you frequent the Supermac's across the road.

The Oval is the ideal spot to recharge the batteries if you're shopping around the Henry Street area. Grab a seat out the front on a sunny evening and watch the world go by.

5. McNeill's

As hidden gems go, this is right up there with the best Dublin has to offer. Smack bang in the middle of Capel Street, you'd almost miss McNeill's as you walk past.

Try not to though, as behind the doors lies one of Dublin's cosiest pubs for a winter warmer and they've also got a lovely compact beer garden perfect for yapping away with mates for a couple of hours over summer.

6. Piper's Corner

A more recent addition to the north city scene, this Marlborough Street venue has made quite a name for itself as Dublin's premier traditional music bar. Popular with Dublin GAA players and supporters alike, you'll find plenty of ears to bend before or after a match at Croke Park.

Pull up a stool and get stuck in.

7. The Grand Central

Nope, not New York's bustling rail terminal but a pub inside one of the most prominent buildings on O'Connell Street. With the Abbey Street Luas stop right outside, this bar is ideal as a meet-up spot before heading towards the 3 Arena.

8. Jack Nealon's

Over on Capel Street, Jack Nealon's is a favourite of those who frequent this part of town. A great spot to watch a match, you'll easily settle here for a few hours without realising it.

9. Sin É

For those more inclined to catch a bit of live music, Sin É is the place to be north of the Liffey. Regular live performances can be enjoyed towards the back but if you want a bit of peace for a quiet chat, there's plenty of room downstairs or near the front.

