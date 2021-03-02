Close

One of Dublin's most popular pizza joints has reopened for delivery and collection

By James Fenton

March 2, 2021 at 12:28pm

Da Mimmo have announced that they will be back open for delivery and collection as of Tuesday evening.

Located in North Strand, Da Mimmo was voted as one of Dublin's favourite pizza places in a poll Lovin Dublin ran back in October so its return is sure to be welcomed by regulars and newbies alike.

A post on social media today says: 'GREAT NEWS! We will be back open this evening and we are absolutely delighted! We will be serving all your favourites once again for deliveries or collection! Big thanks to all of our wonderful customers for the well wishes and support over the last two weeks we are really looking forward to seeing your faces again.'

Da Mimmo will be open from 4pm until 10pm and you can have a look at their extensive menu via this link.

