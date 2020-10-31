Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Owners appeal for information after Dublin coffee truck set on fire last night

By James Fenton

October 31, 2020 at 8:38am

Share:

The owners of the Fools and Horses coffee in Walkinstown have appealed for information after their truck was set on fire last night.

Located close to the Walkinstown Roundabout, Fools and Horses operates a drive-thru coffee service from a converted horse box, which has proven very popular with locals and visitors since it was established in 2018. Last night though, the owners shared the upsetting news that the truck had been set on fire.

Taking to Instagram, @foolsnhorsescoffee_ wrote: 'As if 2020 hasn't given us enough grief - tonight, just after it was cleaned, our beautiful box was targeted and set on fire.'

View this post on Instagram

As if 2020 hasnt given us enough grief Tonight, just after it was cleaned, our beautiful box was targeted and set on fire. We're not sure why someone would do something like this, but it has really left us with a heavy heart Our horse boxes are not only our pride and joy, but they are the sole source of income for all of our staff and management To set something like this on fire means a lot more than just property damage, without our horse box we cannot trade and pay our bills We're appealing for information for any locals living in St James' road area of greenhills who may have any footage or have seen anything at all suspicious tonight at 6:30pm, please get in touch To all of our amazing customers, we hope to be back up and running asap after we fully assess the damage and carry out repairs

A post shared by Fools + Horses Coffee (@foolsnhorsescoffee_) on

The owners went on to outline how important the truck is for their livelihoods, saying: 'We're not sure why someone would do something like this, but it has really left us with a heavy heart. Our horse boxes are not only our pride and joy, but they are the sole source of income for all of our staff and management.'

They added that 'without our horse box we cannot trade and pay our bills'. Anyone who was in the area at around 6.30pm on Friday or anyone who may have footage is asked to come forward.

Thanking their customers, Fools and Horses concluded by saying: 'We hope to be back up and running asap after we fully assess the damage and carry out repairs.'

Another Fools and Horses truck has been in place at Dundrum Town Centre since November 2018.

READ NEXT: Rita's pizza spot has moved to a brand-new location 

Share:

Latest articles

Foodie Friday: 68 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dublin

12 unreal spots doing takeaway around Blackrock and Monkstown

This Dublin pub is giving away free Halloween treats with all kid's orders this weekend

Rita's pizza spot has moved to a brand-new location 

You may also love

Foodie Friday: 68 unreal restaurants doing takeaway in Dublin

Work has begun on a new coffee shop and deli in Chapelizod

There's a new chicken van opening in Dublin 12 this week

Dublin 8 bar reveal their hot drinks take away menu for the Christmas season

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.