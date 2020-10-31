Owners appeal for information after Dublin coffee truck set on fire last night

The owners of the Fools and Horses coffee in Walkinstown have appealed for information after their truck was set on fire last night.

Located close to the Walkinstown Roundabout, Fools and Horses operates a drive-thru coffee service from a converted horse box, which has proven very popular with locals and visitors since it was established in 2018. Last night though, the owners shared the upsetting news that the truck had been set on fire.

Taking to Instagram, @foolsnhorsescoffee_ wrote: 'As if 2020 hasn't given us enough grief - tonight, just after it was cleaned, our beautiful box was targeted and set on fire.'

The owners went on to outline how important the truck is for their livelihoods, saying: 'We're not sure why someone would do something like this, but it has really left us with a heavy heart. Our horse boxes are not only our pride and joy, but they are the sole source of income for all of our staff and management.'

They added that 'without our horse box we cannot trade and pay our bills'. Anyone who was in the area at around 6.30pm on Friday or anyone who may have footage is asked to come forward.

Thanking their customers, Fools and Horses concluded by saying: 'We hope to be back up and running asap after we fully assess the damage and carry out repairs.'

Another Fools and Horses truck has been in place at Dundrum Town Centre since November 2018.

