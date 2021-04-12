Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

Dublin City Council is planning pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and part of Capel Street on a trial basis this summer in order to facilitate outdoor dining.

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row have been calling for the pedestrianisation of the area for some time and formally proposed the idea to Dublin City Council earlier this year. It has now emerged that DCC is planning to operate the system on a trial basis this summer, with businesses on Merrion Row, Mary Street and part of Capel Street set to benefit.

The scheme will be aimed at helping restaurateurs back on their feet, once restrictions ease enough to allow for outdoor dining, and to draw Dubliners back into the city centre.

Last year, a number of streets in the Grafton Street area were pedestrianised in a system that was roundly praised by business owners and the public alike.

READ NEXT: Twenty of the best spots to get your fix of loaded fries