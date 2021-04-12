Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

By James Fenton

April 12, 2021 at 9:35am

Share:
Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

Dublin City Council is planning pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and part of Capel Street on a trial basis this summer in order to facilitate outdoor dining.

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row have been calling for the pedestrianisation of the area for some time and formally proposed the idea to Dublin City Council earlier this year. It has now emerged that DCC is planning to operate the system on a trial basis this summer, with businesses on Merrion Row, Mary Street and part of Capel Street set to benefit.

The scheme will be aimed at helping restaurateurs back on their feet, once restrictions ease enough to allow for outdoor dining, and to draw Dubliners back into the city centre.

Last year, a number of streets in the Grafton Street area were pedestrianised in a system that was roundly praised by business owners and the public alike.

READ NEXT: Twenty of the best spots to get your fix of loaded fries

Share:

Latest articles

Twenty of the best spots to get your fix of loaded fries

There's a new seafood joint out the back of Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street

Twitter has discovered the Dublin Bus recovery truck and thinks it's insanely cute

Eight feel-good movies that are guaranteed to put you in a better mood

You may also love

There's a new seafood joint out the back of Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street

City centre restaurant asks for public input on future of remote work

Famous city centre pub issues heartbreaking statement as doors close permanently

Twister cocktails are taking over TikTok and they look so damn good

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.