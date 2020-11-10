Publicans 'alarmed' after CMO said he is "not expecting to recommend" December reopening

Grogans Castle Lounge have reacted to Dr. Tony Holohan's suggestion that he will not be recommending that people meet for Christmas drinks in pubs this year.

The Chief Medical Officer made the comments yesterday, adding that reopening pubs is "not our advice and it is not the advice I anticipate giving and I am not going to start speculating any further than that on exactly what we are going to say".

Publicans have been reacted to Dr. Holohan's words, with Noel Anderson of the Licensed Vintner's Association posting that 'If true, house parties will go through the roof. Staff won’t have the money to pay for Christmas for their families. It will force hospitality closer to the brink, mental health issues will go off the charts. Street drinking will become uncontrollable, in a nutshell a disaster.'

If true house parties will go through the roof. Staff won’t have the money to pay for Christmas for their family’s, It will force hospitality closer to the brink, mental health issues will go off the charts. Street drinking will become uncontrollable, in a nut shell a disaster. https://t.co/Tqa3ydSyed — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Grogans on South William Street have tweeted that they are 'Alarmed to see the CMO take on potential hospitality restrictions in December. Household transmission drove country to Level 5, and will so so again due to house parties if controlled spaces such as pubs not open. Not only careless, but final nail in coffin of businesses'.

Alarmed to see @CMOIreland take on potential hospitality restrictions in December.



Household transmission drove country to Level 5, and will so so again due to house parties if controlled spaces such as pubs not open.



Not only careless, but final nail in coffin of businesses. — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) November 10, 2020

Current Level 5 restrictions, under which pubs and restaurants are only permitted to operate takeaway services, are due to end on December 1.

