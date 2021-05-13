Soft opening for new wine shop in Dún Laoghaire this weekend

Neighbourhood Wine is expanding to Dún Laoghaire, with a soft opening taking place on Friday and Saturday.

With one branch on Upper Leeson Street, Neighbourhood Wine are now opening another in Dún Laoghaire. Taking to Instagram to announce the news, they wrote: 'Very excited to reveal the location of our new shop - whilst toasting the occasion with a glass/paper cup of Mâcon from Le Grappin.'

In the accompanying video, viewers are told that a soft opening will take place on Friday from around noon to 7pm and then again on Saturday from 11am until 7pm.

Something new to check for locals and visitors alike! Follow Neighbourhood Wines on Instagram here.

(header pic: @neighbourhood_wine_dublin)

