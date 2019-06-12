Storyboard Has Launched Summer Wine Nights And We’re Living For It

Wine not?

About a year ago, I headed off to a brand new café in Islandbridge to make one of my very first foodie videos. That place was Storyboard and for that reason, this neighbourhood nook still has a special place in my heart.

I’m a working gal doing that nine to five, so getting out for a revisit hasn’t been the easiest task.

Thankfully, the guys at Storyboard are sorting me out with their new menus and opening hours just in time for summer!

They have just launched wine and sharing plates and I can’t think of a better way to spend the evening tbh.

There are so few places for a small casual bite in this area, so it’s definitely a welcome addition by locals.

They said:

“We have a great selection of hand-picked wines and delicious shareable plates – chicken yakitori, young buck cheese croquettes and agedashi tofu are among them!”

The wine nights will run from 6:30 to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday.

Storyboard can be found in Islandbridge. It’s a dog-friendly venue, so you can bring your woofer along for some furry company.