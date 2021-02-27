Teddy's have launched a new vegan 99 and it's available now

Teddy's has long been one of Dublin's most popular places to get an ice cream and their new vegan 99 is sure to attract plenty of new customers.

Launched last week, Teddy's posted that their new vegan 99 'has that creamy and rich texture that everyone loves from our regular 99' and is available now at their Marine Road store in Dún Laoghaire. Not only that but those nearby can also get it delivered to their home!

Teddy's remains as popular as ever, not least with our own Lovin Dublin audience, as the reaction to the below post will testify...

With the weather picking up, today is the perfect day to try out the new vegan 99, as long as you do so safely and within your 5km.

