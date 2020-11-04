The Sambo Ambulance will be on the road in the 'next few days'

Never fear, hungry Dubliners - the Sambo Ambo is here.

The Sambo Ambulance is the work of Marcus O'Laoire of Anti Social, who has spent a large chunk of 2020 converting an old ambulance into a food truck serving a range of delicious sandwiches. We gave the Sambo Ambo a mention back in June and just yesterday, Marcus posted an update as to when we can expect to get our hands one of his creations.

On Instagram he wrote: 'I know I've been a bit quiet on here recently, but hey, it's 2020 and things move a little funky sometimes, but they get there eventually!' He added that 'We've just finished fitting out our kitchen and it's an absolute beaut, our opening menu is ready to go and we're gonna be able to tell you where you can get your hands on our first batch of sambos in the next few days.'

Marcus says that 'excited barely comes close to describing what we're feeling right now' and to be honest, we're feeling the same way. Be sure to follow @thesamboambo on Instagram for updates.

(header pic: @thesamboambo)

