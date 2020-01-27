There's a taco battle taking place in Dublin next month

When we ask 'who will get your vote?', we are referring to the upcoming taco battle in Dublin and not the General Election.

Because, you know... Priorities!

Eatyard is bringing Dublin's biggest taco battle to Jam Park on Saturday, February 22 and it sounds like a must-visit.

The battle will see six of the capital's best taco vendors compete for the honour of Dublin's top taco as customers will sample one of each and pick their favourite.

The six vendors competing in the battle are La Cocina Cuevas, Eatery Park, Fuppin Delish, The Taco Truck, Tacos Don Ron and Órale.

Tickets cost €40 per person, which will get you your six tacos as well as a drink token that you can trade for a glass of wine, a pint from the bar or a spirit with a mixer.

There's also no shortage of entertainment scheduled for the night; with DJs, spicy taco eating competitions and sombrero throwing as well as piñata, limbo and Mexican bean race competitions all planned for February 22.

The event is kid-friendly and children up to the age of 12 get free entry although you will have to pay as you go for the kids' food and soft drinks.

Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite.ie.