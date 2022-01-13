Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It's your Friday night takeaway!

Possibly the two biggest parts of life in Ireland over the last couple of years - takeaway food and drones - have come together to serve the good people of Balbriggan. Irish drone delivery service Manna has teamed up with a number of eateries in the Balbriggan area so if you've ever wanted your pizza or coffee to take the, eh, flight path less travelled, now's your chance.

Manna Drone Delivery have teamed up with a number of Balbriggan takeaway spots including:

Guilt Trip Coffee

Blasta Street Kitchen

Bobs Pizza

As well as food, you can also get medicines, groceries and even office supplies delivered via drone as Healthwave Digital Pharmacy, Tesco and Quick Ink have also jumped on the Manna Bandwagon. It's all very futuristic.

The Manna website claims that your goods can be delivered via drone in as little as three minutes. Once you place your order, it's safely packaged and collected by the drone, then flown to your delivery address where it's lowered to the ground with a biodegradable thread, which by the way you can pop in the compost bin afterwards. They've really thought of everything.

Will you be trying it?

Header image via Manna Drone Delivery

READ NEXT: "We need as much help as we can get" Portmarnock coffee truck robbed overnight