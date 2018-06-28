10 Delectable Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
The hungry should look away now
We're all suckers for a daycent food porn snap and this week our community have outdone themselves.
There have been some seriously beautiful snaps, tagged with #LovinDublin, over the past seven days that are guaranteed to make you drool.
But enough talking, these scrumptious pics speak for themselves.
Plant Power
. Chickpea Burrito @happyfoodbyyogahub to start Friday 😎🌿 #Delish . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #theplantpoweredadventure #whatveganseat #lovindublin #veganaf #happyfood #plantpowered #plantbased #veganathlete #loveveggies #friyay #vegandublin #irishvegan #burrito #irishfitfam #veganburger #dublinfood #plantpoweredathlete #instafood #vitamind #whatathleteseat #alwaysvegan #veganlunch #mountainrunner #nomeatathlete #sun #plantfed #happycowguide #allaboutveganfood
Taco Feast
🌮I sweated so much during lunch today I'm counting it as a gym visit. It was worth the queue for this fried cheese-chilli con carne-guacamole soft shell taco feast. Do not go here with anyone you're not prepared to sweat/cry/eat messily with your hands and cover your t-shirt in taco juice in front of 😬 Those bottles of orange house sauce are 🔥PS: The couple beside me were having a heated row over another girl (her to him: ''I honestly can't believe you still like her after her behaviour last night!) ...who turned out to be Megan from Love Island. Never wanted to offer my opinion more 🌚 #TacoThursday #ElGrito #😪
Pulled Pork Goodness
Mozzarella Heaven
It's not authentic Italian dining without a cheeky tipple 😉 Avail of our new Sit-In offer all week! - 2-course meal with a glass of house wine or beer for €21.90 - 3-course meal with a glass of house wine or beer for €25.90 📞 (01) 288 6942 . . . . #Casanovas #casanovasstillorgan #stillorgan #pizzeria #dublin #dublinpizzeria #italy #italian #italianfood #italiandining #dineindublin #lovindublin #foodies #dublinfoodies #instafoodies #foodiesofinstagram #pizzalovers #pastalovers #international #italiansinireland #weloveitaly #dublineats #tasteofdublin
Parma Ham Forever
Pride is nearly upon us so we’re here to help kick off your celebrations! 🏳️🌈We’ll be open bright & early from 10:30am on Saturday serving up our delicious brunch menu to get you ready for the parade. Get a bunch main & house drink for just €16! #nolita #nolitadublin #discoverdublin #lovindublin #dineindublin #dublinfoodie #dublinpride
Yuuuummmyy
Our donut of the week “Terrys Chocolate Orange” €2 in all stores this week. Filled with a smooth orange chocolate custard with fresh orange zest topped with chocolate ganache & Terry’s chocolate pieces #summer #zesty #orange #dublin #dublincity #lovindublin #picoftheday #instapic #pride #ireland #donuts
Take All Our Money
Delish
Perfect weather for Strawberry 🍓 Ice Cream Rolls @sallysireland ☀️#sallys #handrolledicecream #icecreamrolls #rolledicecream #icecream #thaiicecream #dublin #dublindiaries #lovindublin #visitdublin #irishicecream #drumcondra #crokepark #ireland #terenure #foodie #foodporn #strawberry #oreo #ferrerorocher #nutella #aeromint #reeses #baileys #smarties #cookies #caramel #chocolate #heatwave #summer
Drool....
Dinner for two? ❤️ Get a jump on your evening plans and book online - link in bio! . . . . . . . . . . . . #LeBonCrubeen #LeBonCrubeen #dublin #restaurant #dublinrestaurant #tasteofdublin #dineindublin #food #foodpost #instafood #foodgram #foodie #dublinfoodie #instafoodie #hungry #hungrydublin #lovindublin #lunch #dinner #delicious #foodporn #foodpost #instadaily #l4l #dublineats
Perfection
Creamy Pesto Salmon - just one of the many delicious choices on our Night Owl Menu! Every Friday & Saturday from 9pm till late you can enjoy: 2 courses €18.95 / 3 courses €21.95 . . . . . . #howth #dublin #northdublin #seafood #seafoodrestaurant #dublinrestaurants #yummy #foodie #instafoodie #foodgram #lovindublin #visitdublin #ireland #tastethisnext #instafood #lovefood #forkyeah #dublineats #instafish #foodstagram #local #supportlocal #dublinfoodie #foodiedublin #eatindublin #irishfood #foodgasm #foodpics
