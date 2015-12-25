Feature Food and Drink

Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin

The guilt is real

Screen Shot 2017 04 01 At 13 43 22

People are always nattering on about you what you shouldn't eat when you're drunk and/or hungover, like "avoid large, greasy meals!" G'luck. 

Let's cut the bullshit. Nobody in their right mind is munching kale and drinking coconut water when they're rolling down Camden Street at 4am after a rough, tequila drowned night.

Absolute notions. 

Here is what you ACTUALLY eat when you're baloobas

1. Babylon

How many miles to Babylon? From Coppers? Not a single one you lazy bastard. It's a three-minute walk, get away from that rickshaw. 

You stumble outta the club, bleary-eyed with only liquids sloshing around in your belly. One thing is for sure: you need food before the fear kicks in, to soften that inevitable blow.

There is only one thing you're taking home tonight, and that is your leftover Babylon.

If you don't make a 300-second long drunken dancing Snapchat video, did you even have Babylon at all? 

A post shared by KissMyFork (@kissmyfork) on

2. Doner kebab

The dreaded D word. 

This Irish take on this Turkish 'delicacy' consists of unidentifiable rotisserie meat, a shitload of greasy chips, sauces and some lettuce. Delightful. 

Clog your arteries, g'wan. 

Doner Kebab

3. A duuurty Chinese

"One spice box, two spring rolls and three cans of Coke please. Oh, with curry sauce. And don't forget the prawn crackers. Love you."

You may not find love in the club. But you'll always find it in the Chinese <3

4. Everything in your fridge

Fuck it all in a sambo and call it a masterpiece. 

Here's an interesting one you've got to try, if you can even make it to the kitchen after all dem jagerbombs:

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

And sure if all else fails just throw on a frozen pizza and let it cook while you pass out on your kitchen table (editor's note: please don't actually do that). 

A post shared by Andy Hawes (@dingbatandy) on

We've all been there. 

5. Supermacs

If, like myself, you're a culchie faking it in The Pale and Babylon just won't do it for ya, take your mouldy self straight to Supermacs on O'Connell Street.

Get your chicken and taco cheese chips fix the right way, the Smacs way. 

6. McDonald's brekkie

Sausage and egg McMuffin with a side of hashbrowns, an Americano and a large DIET Coke. 

Egg Mcmuffin

After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. After a few shcoops, that is.

7. €2 chicken filly roll

Roll fillet chicken. No. Fillet roll chicken. Nope.

JUST GIVE ME A CHICKEN FILLET ROLL.

Yes you're pissed and you're hungry. We get it.

READ NEXT: Finally — This Pub Was Voted The Best In All Of Dublin Last Night

Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
11 Stellar Places To Head for A Deadly Daytime Date In Dublin
11 Stellar Places To Head for A Deadly Daytime Date In Dublin
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin
Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
Lifestyle

Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
Food and Drink

A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Feature

Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
Lifestyle

PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin