Chocoholic Alert! This Restaurant In Dublin Is Throwing An Actual Nutella Party

You haven't lived until you've tried their Nutella burger...

Deep breaths people, deep breaths... A restaurant down at Point Square is throwing the sorta party that all chocolate lovers have dreamed of: a Nutella Party.

Ruby's Pizza Bar and Grill is well known for their devilishly good pizzas, sweet cocktails and ribs and wings - plus their famous Nutella burger, which consists of a deep fried doughnut covered in Nutella in a brioche bun.

On Monday February 5 they're celebrating World Nutella Day in style from 12-9pm, where they'll be cooking up all their Nutella specialities with even more special prices.

You can get your chocolate fix with:

Nutella Pizza €5

Nutella Burger €5

Nutella Cocktail €5

Nutella Cheesecake €5

We checked out their Nutella burger not so long ago and people were drooling over it for weeks...

YUM. That's our cheat meal sorted.

