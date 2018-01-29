Chocoholic Alert! This Restaurant In Dublin Is Throwing An Actual Nutella Party

Food and Drink

Deep breaths people, deep breaths... A restaurant down at Point Square is throwing the sorta party that all chocolate lovers have dreamed of: a Nutella Party.

Ruby's Pizza Bar and Grill is well known for their devilishly good pizzas, sweet cocktails and ribs and wings - plus their famous Nutella burger, which consists of a deep fried doughnut covered in Nutella in a brioche bun. 

On Monday February 5 they're celebrating World Nutella Day in style from 12-9pm, where they'll be cooking up all their Nutella specialities with even more special prices. 

You can get your chocolate fix with:

Nutella Pizza €5
Nutella Burger €5
Nutella Cocktail €5
Nutella Cheesecake €5

We checked out their Nutella burger not so long ago and people were drooling over it for weeks...

26731565 1974161032599551 5541454968657279289 N

YUM. That's our cheat meal sorted. 

