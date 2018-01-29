Chocoholic Alert! This Restaurant In Dublin Is Throwing An Actual Nutella Party
You haven't lived until you've tried their Nutella burger...
Deep breaths people, deep breaths... A restaurant down at Point Square is throwing the sorta party that all chocolate lovers have dreamed of: a Nutella Party.
Ruby's Pizza Bar and Grill is well known for their devilishly good pizzas, sweet cocktails and ribs and wings - plus their famous Nutella burger, which consists of a deep fried doughnut covered in Nutella in a brioche bun.
On Monday February 5 they're celebrating World Nutella Day in style from 12-9pm, where they'll be cooking up all their Nutella specialities with even more special prices.
You can get your chocolate fix with:
Nutella Pizza €5
Nutella Burger €5
Nutella Cocktail €5
Nutella Cheesecake €5
We checked out their Nutella burger not so long ago and people were drooling over it for weeks...
YUM. That's our cheat meal sorted.
