Don't fancy cooking? A Christmas morning breakfast platter will sort you out

I think I can hear more than a few sighs of relief.

Picture the scene: it’s Christmas morning, the kitchen is in chaos, with people already prepping for dinner. Everyone is starving but you have neither the time nor the manpower to start thinking about another meal.

Sound familiar? A little too familiar perhaps.

Well, if you don’t fancy cooking a big breakfast spread, fear not as Pip’s Café and Deli in Crumlin will sort you right out with a breakfast platter.

Deciding to do up a whopper feed, the guys at Pip’s are offering the people of Dublin 8 and 12 the option to order breakfast platters straight to their door.

Priced at €30 (plus a fiver for delivery), one platter will feed roughly 5 adults and comes laden with sausages, rashers, eggs, white pudding, hash browns, and beans. A good classic fry to start you off on the right foot.

Still only a new café, they’ve grown quite a loyal fanbase with several requests for the platters from customers. Limited numbers so don’t be disappointed. Give them a buzz on 01-4535251.

Once the breakfast platter arrives, all ya have to do is butter the bread and stick the kettle on. Couldn’t be easier.

