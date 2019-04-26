Dublin’s Getting An ‘English Market’ Style Makeover Of Its Old Fruit And Veg Market

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dublin’s Victorian fruit and veg market on Mary Street is set to get a €3 million redevelopment to become a ‘continental-style food market’, The Irish Times reports.

Plans for the makeover were first brought up 16 years ago.

Dublin City Council assistant chief executive Richard Shakespeare said he hopes that the market will be finished within two years from now.

New retailers coming to the market will including butchers, bakers, cheesemongers, fishmongers and greengrocers, while the current wholesale trade will still continue in the west end of the market space.

 

 

Mr Shakespeare said that the market will be unique to Dublin.

“People talk about the English Market in Cork, but we want a market with a quintessential Dublin feel. Something with a little bit of the magic dust of Dublin,” he added.

We for one can’t frickin’ wait.

