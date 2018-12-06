Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dublin Dishes You Have To Try

Blood Orange is in season and it's popping up on menus all over Dublin.

Besides the distinctive taste, there's plenty of great reasons to try this fruit - it's packed with antioxidants (far more than normal oranges) due to its increased pigment. It's also a great source of Vitamin C - much needed now that the weather has turned baltic and we're all getting the snuffles AGAIN.

So far our experience with the fruit hasn't gone much further than the Blood Orange Pelly-G (the best Pelly-G, obviously).

If you're like us and figure it's time to broaden your horizons when it comes to this wonder-fruit, here's five dishes currently available in Dublin that are a must-try this month.

Breakfast Bowl at Tang

Blood Orange, Cardamom and Hazelnut Sponge at SLICE

Blood orange pavê, pistachio and white chocolate at Clanbrassil House

Pecan cake, candied pecans, blood orange curd and segments, rum raisin ice cream at Craft Bistro

Beetroot and cabbage slaw with blood orange, lovage, toasted sunflower seeds and a chilli & orange dressing at Brother Hubbard

Enjoy!

