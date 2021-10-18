Had enough PSL's to last a lifetime? Here are some other delish hot drinks to enjoy this season

By Fiona Frawley

October 18, 2021 at 4:36pm

Share:
Had enough PSL's to last a lifetime? Here are some other delish hot drinks to enjoy this season

I type this as 19 degree heat relentlessly beams through my window and I spritz myself with thermal spring water spray in a desperate attempt to cool down.

But that's the Irish weather for you. We'll be pulling on the fluffy socks and hoodies again by tomorrow, no doubt.

Irregular weather conditions aside, we're all well and truly embracing the autumnal vibes this season. I'm seeing brown and orange wreaths on doors, mini-pumpkin arrangements on mantlepieces and Halloween themed nail art everywhere I turn. And, needless to say, it seems everyone's been guzzling the pumpkin spicers with gusto. But if you've already had your fill for this year and are looking for an alternative warming bev, here are a few tasty ones for you to try:

Tumeric Vanilla Latte from Fallon & Byrne

This one even keeps up the autumnal colour scheme. An instant yes.

Red Velvet from Copper and Straw

This little beauty is made up of vanilla, maple syrup and most importantly, two shots of espresso. It also just looks adorable.

 

Charcoal Latte from Inhale Coffee Bar

This Shankill drive by spot is doing a latte with actual has anti ageing benefits. Make mine a double says you xox

Maple Blondie from Cabana Cafe

Add a bit of sweetness and spice to your regular coffee with this maple option from Cabana in Balbriggan.

Pink Beet Chai Latte from Póg

This drink is sweet, caffeine free and above all things, Instagrammable.

Would you give any of these a try?

Header image via Instagram/

READ NEXT: Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Share:

Latest articles

There's drag brunch happening at Wigwam this weekend

They're back at it again - free pizza call for all Rogers and Roísins

Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

If you just can't get enough... a Studio Minti pop up is back this November

You may also love

It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

We've found the dessert of dreams at this D7 Chinese restaurant

You need to try these biscoff overnight oats

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.