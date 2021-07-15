Here's a delicious summer BBQ box that's perfect for this weather

By Lynda Keogh

July 15, 2021 at 12:17pm

Here's a delicious summer BBQ box that's perfect for this weather

The weather is giving us Mediterranean vibes right now, and we're here for it.

Lather yourself in suncream, pop the shades on and get that BBQ heated up. This weekend is set to be hot, hot, hot; absolutely perfect time to enjoy the back garden, a few beverages and this delicious BBQ.

The amazing Clanbrassil House is transporting us straight to The Med with this box. This summer BBQ box comes expertly marinated and all prepped for your weekend with the family. You'll get main for the grill, salads and other delicious side dishes and of course, you'll also get dessert. From Padrón peppers, spiced chicken thigh skewers, fresh prawns and marinated flat iron steak (and other side dishes that sound incredible!) - there's something for everyone in this box.

Check out the pictures of the dishes below -

This might be your last chance to enjoy Clanbrassil House at home, before (semi) normal service resumes - so get the orders in! You can find out more here.

Lead Image via Instagram/clanbrassilhouse

READ NEXT: This Dublin 8 spot is serving up donut ice-cream sandwiches this summer

 

