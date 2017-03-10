Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Asian grub with a Dublin twist...
All morning we've had the most unfortunate thought to have on a Wednesday: we think today is Thursday. Ugh. Worst.
So y'know what? We're gonna treat today like it is Thursday. That means a whopper lunch.
Bread & Bones on Millennium Walkway is a cozy nook to shelter from the grey skies currently ruining all spring vibes right now.
An Asian street food restaurant, it's a super chilled out spot with steamed bao buns, loaded fries and dumplings. Serving up authentic Asian grub with a Dublin twist, it's fast food done seriously well.
There's a set lunch for a bargain €8.50, with choices including pork belly sandwich, fried squid or burgers with fries.
And the interior is all Manga-style cartoons with cool wooden benches
Want a real treat? Get the loaded Kimchi fries. They're an institution here and you need to try them.
Take that, Hump Day.
