Nine drool-worthy vegan eats to tuck into this week

Whether you’re in the midst of doing Veganuary or just choosing to opt for more plant-based options, there are plenty of drool-worthy eats out there to try.

Dublin is overflowing with cafes, restaurants and eateries but as creatures of habit, it can be hard to branch out and try something new.

Well, the time has come to fall out of old habits and test the boundaries.

Here are nine of the most scrumptious eats we want to sink our teeth into this week.

Vegan Kebab

Sure who doesn’t love a good kebab? And just because you’re skipping meat, doesn’t mean you have to miss out.

Vegan Platter

All I can say is...YUM.

Vegan Pastries

A life without pastries would be very dull. Very dull indeed. Thank god for vegan substitutes am I right?

Vegan Burger

A vegan brunch burger sounds almost too good to be true. The guys at the Carrot’s Tail have answered all our burger-loving dreams, serving up the You’re So Cheesy burger.

Vegan Pancakes

It’s no secret that I LOVE pancakes and vegan pancakes are no different.

Vegan Donut

Cookies and cream vegan donut. Say no more.

Vegan Torte

Berry deliciousness with every bite.

Vegan Sub

This is a bit of us. Chickpeas, tomatoes, caramelised red onions, vegan pesto, vegan avocado mayo. Heavenly.

Vegan Pizza

Pizza all day, erry’day.

My belly is rumbling.

