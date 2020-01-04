Nine drool-worthy vegan eats to tuck into this week

Whether you’re in the midst of doing Veganuary or just choosing to opt for more plant-based options, there are plenty of drool-worthy eats out there to try.
Dublin is overflowing with cafes, restaurants and eateries but as creatures of habit, it can be hard to branch out and try something new.
Well, the time has come to fall out of old habits and test the boundaries.
Here are nine of the most scrumptious eats we want to sink our teeth into this week.
Vegan Kebab
Sure who doesn’t love a good kebab? And just because you’re skipping meat, doesn’t mean you have to miss out.
Vegan 🌱 doner kebab 🥙 at @sova_vegan_butcher 📷: @vegan_dot . #Dublinveganfoodguide #veganfoodguide #myveganfoodguide #Dublin #vegan #Dublinvegans #vegangirl #veganmarkets #veganbodybuilder #gym #veganprotein #MVFG #plantbased #ukvegan #dublinveganrestaurants #dublinrestaurants #veganrestaurantsuk #veganrestaurants #veganfood #veganfooduk #supportlocalbusinesses
Vegan Platter
All I can say is...YUM.
Vegan Pastries
A life without pastries would be very dull. Very dull indeed. Thank god for vegan substitutes am I right?
Vegan Burger
A vegan brunch burger sounds almost too good to be true. The guys at the Carrot’s Tail have answered all our burger-loving dreams, serving up the You’re So Cheesy burger.
Its big, its messy and ITS VEGAN! Our new brunch burger is coming tomorrow Saturday to hit the city! You're so cheesy Burger: black bean and soya patty stuffed with cheddar cheese on top of lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, seitan bac*n, vegan egg, mayo and ketchup served with chips. We will miss The all in burger, but this bad boy will make you forget the pain 😂😂😍. See you for brunch, from 10am to 4pm.
Vegan Pancakes
It’s no secret that I LOVE pancakes and vegan pancakes are no different.
Not very Christmasy pancakes 🎅🏻🚫🎄 Battered seitan strips, Frank’s hot sauce, spring onions, and of course syrup 👅! Available this 24th from 11:00am until 4:00pm #takeaveg #veganpancakes #Dublinvegan #vegandublin #veganstreetfood #veganjunkfood #junkfood #streetfood #pancakes #dublin4all #veganfoodspot #dublinrestaurant #veganseat #whatveganseat #plantbased #veganbreakfast #vegano #tortitas #seitan #hailseitan #panquecas #veganireland #veganfoodporn #dublinfoodie #lovindublin
Vegan Donut
Cookies and cream vegan donut. Say no more.
🌱❗️ANNOUNCEMENT❗️🌱 Our new Vegan ‘Cookies & Cream’ will be available in all stores TOMORROW Friday 20th! Just in time for Christmas 🎄 This tasty new donut is filled with a light and fluffy vegan Oreo cream filling topped with our homemade vegan chocolate ganache and Oreo crumb. It is absolutely delicious!! 🌱 . . . . . #donut #vegan #vegantreats #veganfood #donuts #oreo #cookiesandcream #delicious #new #flavour #alert #tasty #dublin #doughnut #cookie #yummy #wow #christmas #xmas #food #foodphotography #thursday
Vegan Torte
Berry deliciousness with every bite.
We have been making our Berry Silken Torte with soft Silken Tofu for over 10 years in Cornucopia and it is a big hit. This recipe in our new cookbook includes a gluten free base so ticks all the boxes ✅ We hope that everyone had a lovely break with family & friends and are looking forward to bringing in the new year! Photographed by @leo.e.byrne Styled by @charlotteoco for the Green Cookbook by @aoifecarrigy_ & @tonkeo1 for @gillbooks ⭐️⭐️#vegan #vegancheesecake #greencookbook #gillbooks #foodstyling #foodphotography
Vegan Sub
This is a bit of us. Chickpeas, tomatoes, caramelised red onions, vegan pesto, vegan avocado mayo. Heavenly.
Vegan Pizza
Pizza all day, erry’day.
My belly is rumbling.
(Header image: @cornucopia_restaurant on Instagram)