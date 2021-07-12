One of Dublin's best loved bakeries is on the hunt for its permanent home

By Fiona Frawley

July 12, 2021 at 2:52pm

Since they first made their way onto the sourdough scene back in 2017 at the Dublin Flea Market, Sceál have established themselves as a firm favourite among Dublin pastry lovers.

And now they're looking for a permanent premises where they can provide delicious treats to their loyal following 7 days a week.

This has been a big goal for Charlotte and Shane from Sceál ever since they first set up, and the news is music to the ears of all their followers. Who wouldn't want a permanent spot where they can purchase delicious Sceál goodies any day of the week? I mean, just look at the offerings:

Who else in the game is merging a crossaint with graham crackers and meringue? Iconic tbh.

There's lots of excitement in the comments and suggestions for where the bakeries new home should be; some people are suggesting Dun Laoghaire while others are gunning for a northside spot. How buzzin' would you be to have these guys set up near you? It'd make your mid morning coffee break so much sweeter. We can say with confidence we'll be making the trip no matter where they end up, and can't wait to see their space.

Header image via Instagram/Sceál Bakery 

