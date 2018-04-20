QUIZ: What Dublin Beer Garden Should You Go To After Work?

It's Friday and the sun is out. Don't even pretend you're going home.

It's Friday and the sun is 'shplitting the shtones', as they say.

If you even did a tap of work today we're sure you've mentally clocked off by now. But where should you go to wind down once the clock strikes five? Our quiz should guide you in the right direction.

Cheers!

READ NEXT: Sunny Lunch With A Sneaky Glass Of Wine? This Hidden City Centre Gem Has You Covered

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here