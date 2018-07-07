Food and Drink

The Sangria At This Dublin Café Is Just What The Doctor Ordered Today

The perfect way to cool down...

Screen Shot 2018 07 07 At 11 21 11

The heatwave here in Dublin seems to be lasting a lifetime and it seems there will be no let up this weekend with Met Éireann forecasting hot and humid weather for the city.

Of course, it won't last forever so we better make the most of it while we can. When the sun comes out in Dublin there aren't many better places to got than Howth and these sangrias at Juke Café And Tapas in the town seem like the perfect way to cool down for the day.

Screen Shot 2018 07 07 At 11 18 44

Coming in red and white wine varieties, these little tastes of heaven are only a short DART ride away. Sure, it is Saturday after all.

