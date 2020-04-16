Stuff U Need is a new online delivery service with a 48-hour turnaround

An online grocery delivery service, Stuff U Need delivers to all of Dublin and Bray.

Established in response to the current circumstances, Stuff U Need is a new initiative set up as a means to assist the most vulnerable. Also hoping to give events and hospitality staff who may have been laid off during this time a job, the project keeps customers well-stocked while staying safe and at home.

The brainchild of Doug Leddin, Sebastian Conway, Time Cole, Graham Buggy and Paul Kilgallon all of which have been involved in the hospitality industry for over 12 years each - like several others around the country, they've adapted their business model to stay afloat in the current climate. Not ones for hanging around or getting bored they quickly sourced a warehouse in Dun Laoghaire, setting up a grocery store online and thus Stuff U Need was born.

The website prides itself in giving a platform to local suppliers, stocking products from the likes of Bretzel Bakery, Local Butchers and Vegetable suppliers, Rohan's Sauce, Meltdown Dublin condiments as well as every household item you could use or eat... beers, wine and spirits included.

And for the best part - items are delivered within a 48-hour window of ordering so you won't have to wait long for supplies.

Speaking of the initiative, Doug Leddin said:

"For us, we wanted to try something new, employ hospitality staff to help us with logistics, warehouse management and delivering. We started off with one van on the road and now have four and employ 9 people which is a fantastic feeling during this pandemic.

We quickly discovered margins are tight in the grocery business, but if we can employ friends, keep local suppliers busy and provide a much needed 48-hour delivery service to everyone in Dublin, Bray and Greystones then that's a win for us all."

Specialising in what they've coined 'DIY At Home Restaurant Kits', they've teamed up with Box Burger Bray and Platform Pizza so people can still avail of their favourites at home - next week launching an at-home Wing It kit too.

Wanting to offer restaurants a new avenue to make money, keep people employed and reach new audiences, the team behind Stuff U Need have been working closely with restaurant owners to ensure a quality product.

The platform has done over 500 deliveries to date in the last four weeks, growing week on week.

(Header image courtesy of @stuffuneeddublin)

