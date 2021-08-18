Supper Club with a sustainable twist coming to Dun Laoghaire!

Over the past few weeks in particular, we've all been faced with the effects of climate change, and reminded of the importance of reducing our carbon footprint however we can.

If you're looking to take a few more steps in the direction of sustainability you're in luck, as there's a zero waste Supper Club coming to Dun Laoghaire, just in time for Zero Waste Week.

The Supper Club will take place in Dun Laoghaire's INK Café at DLR Lexicon on Friday 10th September, with a six course meal created by two of Ireland's leading sustainable chefs, Conor Spacey and Erica Drum.

The event will shine a light on the important issue of food waste and what can be done to tackle it, both in professional kitchens and in the home. The shared aim of the two chefs in hosting the one-off event is to encourage respect and thought towards food in general, and to create a fun and interactive experience for diners designed to stimulate ideas around actively reducing waste.

The Middle Eastern inspired menu with be revealed to diners on the night, the reason being that all of the dishes will be created off the cuff by the two chefs using a mix of surplus ingredients that are only being delivered to them by non-profit social enterprise, FoodCloud, the day before the event. Vegans, vegetarians and those with dietary requirements will also be well catered for.

Upon arrival, you'll be served a zero waste welcome drink and be served the first course of six outside on the terrace. This will be cooked live before your eyes over hot coals by the chefs on INK’s impressive custom-made open olive wood barbecue.

You'll then be led into the DLR Lexicon Auditorium for their second course along with a demonstration from Spacey and Drum about what you'll experience during the evening ahead and a conversation around the methods that have been used to create your meal. So plenty of inspo and tips that you can apply in your own cooking at home!

Tickets are priced at €70 and can be purchased here. Bear in mind, you'll need to present a COVID cert in order to gain entry to the event.

Lead Image via Instagram/inkcafe.dl

