Thai restaurants in Dublin - Nine places where you'll find authentic Thai cuisine

If you're looking for a Thai restaurant in Dublin then look no further. Our list is filled with places around the city to enjoy some quality Thai cuisine.

Whether you're after a Pad Thai, some authentic Thai curry or any of your favourite Thai dishes, any of these spots will make you feel like you're sitting on Koh Samui or Koh Phangan.

Get your taste buds tingling with any of the following...

Nightmarket Ranelagh - a gorgeous Thai restaurant in Dublin 6

Authentic Thai food in Dublin 6, a quick scan through their Instagram will tell you how amazing these dishes look.

Saba

Saba takes pride in having Thai and Vietnamese chefs serving up authentic, delicious and nutritious Asian food. You can find Saba on Clarendon Street and Baggott Street in the city centre and there are also takeaway locations in Rathmines, Deansgrange and Dundrum.

Opium

A Thai food option for those who want to unwind in a restaurant while having the option to dance the night away afterwards. Opium has been a favourite on Wexford Street for a few years now and you can check out their food menu here.

Baan Thai

The Ballsbridge branch of Baan Thai opened in 1998 and was followed the Leopardstown location in 2004. The restaurants are Thai family-owned and the owners' passion for their native food is evident.

Thai Spice

If you're in the north inner city, this is the place to go for your Thai fix. Located on Talbot Place, ingredients are locally-sourced but herbs and spices imported from Thailand by the restaurant's Thai chefs.

Sanuk

Casual Thai dining at its best, Sanuk has locations in Swords and Ballsbridge. Authentic Thai dishes are accompanied by an extensive wine menu and a range of Thai beers. There's also a takeaway option if you feel like enjoying some delish Thai food in front of the telly.

Koh

Located on Jervis Street in the heart of the city centre, this is a fine spot to kick off a night out with some great Thai food and some fine cocktails. You can check out more about the latter here.

Thai Garden

We've talked about this spot before in our list of Blanchardstown restaurants and you can read more about its charms here.

Neon

Located on Camden Street, this is a fine spot for a quick bite. Take the tantalising pancakes pictured below for instance. How many of these do you think you could get down you in one sitting?

Red Torch Ginger

Another prime city centre location, this time on St. Andrew's Street in the Creative Quarter. All of your favourite Thai dishes can be found here and there's a great early bird menu which you can view via this link.

(header pic: Neon/Baan Thai)

