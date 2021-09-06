This Dublin burger spot has a new location coming soon

Good news for anyone who loves an aul smash burger.

Dash Burger popped up on Kevin Street last August and since then has been delighting the people of Dublin 8 and beyond with its juicy, cheese drenched patties. Seriously, just look at these babies.

So you can imagine how excira and delira we were to hear there's a new Dash spot coming to Dublin, this time to the centre of the universe:

That's right. Everyone's favourite street for an al fresco pint, an Asian food market browse and, in the days gone by, a karaoke sesh will be welcoming a tasty new foodie spot this month.

In an Insta post announcing the newest addition to the Dublin burger landscape, Dash Burger owner Barry wrote:

We are extremely proud to announce we are opening a second Dash Burger in the coming days. From despair to prosperity in the blink of an eye with the incredible support of my partner Joanne who said "Do the burgers you never stop talking about". 

It's easy to see why he wouldn't stop talking about them, in fairness. Immaculately seasoned and cosily tucked in between soft, bouncy potato buns, these burgers really are next level.

We can't wait to pay them a visit in their Capel Street spot soon!

