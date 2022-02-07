Tír Deli to donate all proceeds taken at their new location today

Tír Deli's second location on Hatch Street opens today, and they are kicking things off with an altruistic bang.

Last week Tír Deli announced the opening of their second location on Hatch Street, to much excitement. Their Baggot Street branch is known for their unreal sambo combinations, and use of local produce. Today, 7th February, Tír Deli opens their second branch to the public and they have a wonderful way of celebrating the new launch.

Tír Deli will donate all proceeds from their opening day to FOCUS Ireland, which combats homelessness. If that's not the best excuse to attend the launch of their second location, I don't know what is.

Shane Kelly, co-founder of Tír, says this:

"Tír is hoping to get as many people as possible into the Hatch Street store on opening day so they can see the impressive culinary offering, enjoy a delicious bite and benefit Focus Ireland too."

So get your lunch and coffee combo at Tír today, and help an amazing cause in the process. Tír Deli Hatch Street opens at 12pm to hungry customers.

If you can't make it to the opening but wish to donate, you can do so HERE.

Header image via Instagram/tir_deli

