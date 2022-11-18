'It's tough out there' Tír deli announces the closure of its original sandwich shop

There will be a Tír Deli-sized hole in Baggot street for a long time to come

The latest in an, unfortunately, lengthy list of Dublin hospitality businesses closing up shop is Tír deli, who announced they would be closing the doors of their original sandwich shop on Baggot street.

"It breaks our hearts" the statement issued to Instagram on November 18 reads, "it's tough out there and we just couldn't find a way to make it work. for that we are sorry".

The spot on 9 Baggot Street Lower will remain open until Friday, December 2. Tír fans will have to flock to the Station Building on Hatch Street if they want their hit of seasonally-driven sambos.

Ending the statement on a hopeful note the statement reads that the team "will use this lesson to refine and improve what we do. we are devoted to delicious, sustainable, irish food."

Opened in 2021 where CoCu used to be on Baggot Street, Tír Deli hit the food scene by storm. Selling thoughtful and intelligently produced sandwiches that used only the best sustainably sourced ingredients, with arguably some of the best flavour combinations of any sambo in Dublin.

Playing with some of the sometimes overlooked aspects of Irish cuisine; smoking, curing and fermenting, the team at Tír use these methods to create a refreshing take on the sometimes jaded and hackneyed art of sandwich making.

Do yourself a favour and support them in Hatch street if you get the chance- you won't regret the smoke-roasted beef sandwich with onion marmalade, cheddar, horseradish mayo, salt & vinegar crisps.

