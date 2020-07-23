Two new spots to try on your next daytrip out to Greystones

A popular spot for a weekend adventure from Dublin, Greystones is just a stone's throw from Dublin and packed full of restaurants and cafes to keep hungry day-trippers happy.

Recently adding two new spots to the mix, both The Fat Fox and Sonny's have opened out in Greystones and they're going straight to the top of our must-try list.

First up, The Fat Fox.

Having announced the location of their brand-new brick and mortar location back in January, the team has finally opened their doors to the public after what was (understandably) an "insane couple of months". Sharing a photo of the new place in all its glory, it looks like even Hozier is a fan - commenting under the snap: "Holy hand of God, that cake". Same Hozier, same.

And as for Sonny's? Well, if this place wasn't on your radar before it will be as soon as you get a look at what's on the menu. Only just open, their slogan is "more than just a burger" - words they live by as there is everything from wings to tacos, nachos and ribs on offer (veggie and vegan options too don't worry). It's their desserts that really get me though, just look at this bubble waffle cone bad boy.

Go to Greystones for the food alone.

