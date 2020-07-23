Two new spots to try on your next daytrip out to Greystones

A popular spot for a weekend adventure from Dublin, Greystones is just a stone's throw from Dublin and packed full of restaurants and cafes to keep hungry day-trippers happy.
Recently adding two new spots to the mix, both The Fat Fox and Sonny's have opened out in Greystones and they're going straight to the top of our must-try list.
First up, The Fat Fox.
Having announced the location of their brand-new brick and mortar location back in January, the team has finally opened their doors to the public after what was (understandably) an "insane couple of months". Sharing a photo of the new place in all its glory, it looks like even Hozier is a fan - commenting under the snap: "Holy hand of God, that cake". Same Hozier, same.
The day is here... WE ARE OPEN! What an insane couple of months it has been, but we are absolutely thrilled to be giving you a look at our new shop! We can’t thank everyone enough for all the well wishes and help over the last little while but a special thanks has to go to our incredible team! They are not only our team they are our friends and family now! This whole thing would not have been possible without @laurenlolaforde she brought our whole vision of this shop together. She is not only a smiley face that welcomes you at the drive thru she is an incredibly talented human who has gone above and beyond for us with the whole process! From trips to the light shop to phone calls at midnight about tiles, taps and colours she was always there to help! @jackgaughran & @aly_herr are only just married but have come back and put all their focus on the place from running around, paper work, painting and getting the place in order they have been at the end of the phone when ever we needed them! I’ll be spamming you with all the shots of the shop over the next few days so I apologies in advance ? Love you all Bob & Claire ?
And as for Sonny's? Well, if this place wasn't on your radar before it will be as soon as you get a look at what's on the menu. Only just open, their slogan is "more than just a burger" - words they live by as there is everything from wings to tacos, nachos and ribs on offer (veggie and vegan options too don't worry). It's their desserts that really get me though, just look at this bubble waffle cone bad boy.
?????? ?????? ℂ?ℕ? ⚡️ ?ℂ? ℂℝ??? ? •??????? •????????? •?????????? •?????? ??????? ??ℙℙ?ℕ?? ? •????? •?&?? •????????? •????????? •???????????? •?????? ?????? ??? •??????? ???ℂ? •????????? •?????????? •??????? #bubblewaffle #icecream #sweets #jellies #sauce #vanilla #chocolate #strawberry #oreos #m&ms #sprinkles #honeycomb #marshmallow #peanutbuttercup #summer #summervibes #morethanjustaburger #greystones #american #texmex #sonnys
Go to Greystones for the food alone.
