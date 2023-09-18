Arnotts Christmas shop opens with 98 more sleeps to go

Cue the "Halloween hasn't even happened yet" comments.

There are less than 100 days to go until Christmas (no, we can't believe it either) and Arnotts has officially opened its Christmas store.

There are just weeks to go until the Christmas shopping madness takes over Henry and Grafton Street.

We know Halloween isn't even here yet but it's hard not to get excited about Christmas when the shops are full of gifts, decorations, and advent calendars.

Advertisement

The Arnotts Christmas shop has everything you need and more for the holidays, including beautiful decorations, perfect gifts and wreaths Buddy the Elf would be proud of.

The Christmas Shop is also available online, making it even easier for you to shop for the festive period.

Their website is even split into categories based on the decorations you're looking for.

It may be early, but we cannot wait to pop into the Christmas store.

Advertisement

If anyone needs us we'll be starting our Christmas shopping early...

This article originally appeared on HER

READ ON:

- Here's 51 niche Dublin slags that you probably haven't heard of- ya big dope

Advertisement

- Filming for Bad Sisters Season 2 to take place in Donabate this week

- The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Dublin, complete with purple door and pivot couch