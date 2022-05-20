Check out this Phibsboro cat rescue that doubles as a vegan café

By Katy Thornton

May 20, 2022 at 10:22am

A cat café with a purrpose.

 

While cat cafés are trendy, and adorable, there's sometimes a question of the ethics behind them. Well, not at Phibsboro Cat Rescue; this cat rescue doubles as a vegan café and allows a safe space for you to get to know their cats that are up for adoption. This is a no kill cat rescue, and it opened on Valentine's Day in 2021. According to their website this was a deliberate choice, saying:

"We chose the Day of Love to show our deep, passionate, unconditional love for felines everywhere."

This cat rescue is also a vegan café with some delicious bits to keep you going while you visit all their felines. It's only open over the weekends, but if you're a cat lover, and more importantly, if you're looking to adopt, why not stop by and soak up all the cuteness? The Cat Rescue café has some lovely baked goods; you'd hardly know they were vegan at all!

You can make a booking at the Cat Rescue HERE. If you're unable to adopt but wish to make a donation, you can do so HERE. Phibsboro Cat Rescue is based on Brunswick Street North and opens Friday through to Sunday.

Header image via Instagram/phibsborocatrescue

