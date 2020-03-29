Data shows huge drop in number of people visiting Dun Laoghaire pier this weekend

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has shared data which indicates a huge drop in the number of people visiting the east pier in Dun Laoghaire this weekend.

Since the government's announcement of stricter social distancing measures on Friday night, this weekend was always going to be seen a major test of the public's willingness to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

The footfall data graph issued today by DLRCC shows that people are paying attention with just 785 people visiting the East Pier in Dun Laoghaire on Saturday, March 28. When you compare this to the 10,000 who went to the same place on Sunday, March 22, it really indicates that people are getting on board with the importance of social distancing...

Our footfall data graph from the East Pier in Dún Laoghaire for 22 March vs 28 March shows how much people have taken the #StaySafeStayHome & #SocialDistancing messaging on board!



People have been asked to limit their exercise to areas within 2km of their homes, meaning that beauty spots such as Dun Laoghaire, Howth and Bull Island are limited to local residents until Easter Sunday, April 12.

Yesterday, the Gardai shared some images which show how empty some of these places have been this weekend, further evidence that the message is getting across...

Thank you to everyone's support, working together we can 'flatten the curve'

Stay local, Stay family, Don't stay long.

Brilliant work, Dubliners. The more we keep up this massive effort, the sooner we'll all be able to enjoy some of the city's favourite spots again.

