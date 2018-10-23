Lifestyle Dating

These Are The Sex Positions That Are Most Likely To Give You An Injury

When it comes to sex, we've been brought up with the notion that 'Johnny's got you covered'.

As long as you stick to the 'no glove, no love' rule, then you're safe as houses - right?

Well, no - because a new survey has revealed all of the sexual positions that are likely to see you end up in a hospital bed.

According to The Sun, 18 men are suffering from excruciating 'broken penis' injuries every year - and going at it doggy style is the main culprit.

The next most dangerous is missionary style, followed by "overzealous masturbation" and the cowgirl position.

The terrifying findings were made by Brazilian researchers and published in the International Journal of Impotence Research.

Two women were also hospitalised for sex-related injuries, with one falling over a balcony during a session.

Stay safe out there, folks!

