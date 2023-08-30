Eatyard announce details for their annual Oktoberfest event

One of the few bright-sides of summer coming to an end is the return of Oktoberfest.

Eatyard have announced the return of their annual Oktoberfest event, giving us Irish a taste of Bavarian cheer with six weeks of all things beer, cheese, pretzels and bratwurst.

The Drumcondra market will host their celebrations from the 14th September to the 28th October at The Bernard Shaw, with festivities taking place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday within those six weeks. The festival will have a ton of German games to get involved with, from Stein-Holding competitions, Hasselhoff karaoke, Lederhösen Limbo, blind beer tasting, as well as live entertainment.

Naturally there will be plenty of German beers, including non-alcoholic options, and a gorge selection of winter warmers if beer isn't your favourite thing - who says you can't enjoy Oktoberfest without the beer?

Food on offer includes hot pretzels, meat and vegan bratwursts (this year's festivities is all about inclusivity), currywurst Schnitzel burgers, Bavarian cheese, and charcuterie boards.

Last year tickets sold out super early in advance, so if you're dying to go, don't stall on booking.

Tickets cost €15pp, and each includes a drink token. This event is for people who are 20+, and seating is at beer hall style shared tables, so if you want a good spot, make sure you show up early.

You can purchase your tickets on the Bernard Shaw website; each event kicks off at 18.00.

Header images via Instagram / Eatyard

