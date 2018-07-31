Lifestyle Fashion

5 Pairs Of Trainers That Will Have You Looking On Point All Summer Long

Is there anything more versatile than stylish trainers? Dress them up with a summer dress for festivals or throw them on with on leggings for the ultimate comfy day.

This year it's all about creating a casual yet modern look that will take you from day to night!

These five trainers from JD on Mary Street tick all the boxes for this year's Sports Chic trend.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS HONEY LO WOMENS

Exclusive to JD, these clean and cool women's Honey Lo trainers from adidas Originals are ideal for a summer city break where you'll be walking around during the day and going out at night.

Guaranteed to get you turning heads when you step out!

Price: €70

Adidas Originals Honey Lo Womens

Fila Disruptor II Women's

Exclusive to JD, these trainers will help you make that bold statement.

Continuing the '90s revival trend, these throwback kicks will have you feeling like the '90s supermodel you were born to be!

Price: €115.00

Fila Disruptor Ii Womens

Nike Air Force 1 Lo Women's

This classic of the footwear world has been a game changer since 1982.

If fresh, street-ready style is what you're looking for, then this is the trainer for you. They'll take you from a festival like Electric Picnic to afternoon tea with the girls!

Price: €100.00

Nike Air Force 1 Lo 1

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Women's

These trainers are perfect for those who love a pop of colour in their footwear. Ideal for someone who is constantly on the go and needs their trainers to keep up with them.

The fresh design elements of these women's Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 trainers represent a new era in Nike innovation.

Price: €210.00

Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit Womens

Nike Air VaporMax Women's

These trainers are so well cushioned that you can pound the streets all day shopping and you will hardly feel it!

Do you even need more of a reason to shop?

Price: €190.00

Nike Air Vapormax Womens

You can get all these amazing styles and more down at JD in Mary Street.

What are you waiting for?

