Five Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas If You’re Legging It Into Town This Afternoon

Listen, we all do it. Nobody is judging you if you’re only running into town to get a Father’s Day gift now.

Well, lucky for you, we have a few last minute Father’s Day gift ideas to relieve your panicked state.

1. A Louis Copeland and Sons Shaving Set

A nice shaving set is always a good go-to gift to get for your aul lad.

You can get a luxurious shaving gift set from Louis Copeland and Sons for €189, which includes a black leather wash bag, a travel brush and bowl set, a ‘You’ve Got This’ shaving cream and a ‘Wake Up Call’ shaving cream.

They are also selling matching father and son swim shorts!

2. A Bottle of Teeling Whiskey

Teeling has a huge selection of whiskeys, from their single pot still batch for €55 to their 24-year-old single malt for €325.

Because what Dad doesn’t love a whiskey?

3. A BBQ Tools Gift Set

Because another thing Dads love to do is barbeque.

And Aldi has unreal barbeque gift sets for only €19.99.