Five Last Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas If You're Legging It Into Town This Afternoon

Listen, we all do it. Nobody is judging you if you’re only running into town to get a Father’s Day gift now.

Well, lucky for you, we have a few last minute Father’s Day gift ideas to relieve your panicked state.

1. A Louis Copeland and Sons Shaving Set

A nice shaving set is always a good go-to gift to get for your aul lad.

You can get a luxurious shaving gift set from Louis Copeland and Sons for €189, which includes a black leather wash bag, a travel brush and bowl set, a ‘You’ve Got This’ shaving cream and a ‘Wake Up Call’ shaving cream.

They are also selling matching father and son swim shorts!

2. A Bottle of Teeling Whiskey

Teeling has a huge selection of whiskeys, from their single pot still batch for €55 to their 24-year-old single malt for €325.

Because what Dad doesn’t love a whiskey?

3. A BBQ Tools Gift Set

Because another thing Dads love to do is barbeque.

And Aldi has unreal barbeque gift sets for only €19.99.

4. A Record Player

If your Dad is a music fan, then this is the ideal gift to get him this year.

And lots of spots in the city centre sell record players: Tower Records is a good place to pick up a record player, while Sound Cellar is good for finding records.

5. A Gift Set From Waldorf Barbers

This Westmorland Street barber is one of the coolest in the city.

And they sell unreal gift sets that include great bits for your Dad, like beard oil, shaving brushes and cream, hair styling powder and more.

You can also pick up vouchers for cuts and shaves.

