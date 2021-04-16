Google's new camera feature can help identify thousands of Irish flowers, birds and insects

A very cute addition for anyone out on their nature walks.

If you're out and about on a walk - within your recently expanded 20km radius! - and happen across a flower or bird or insect and you're not sure what you're looking at, the new feature added to Google can help you out!

Google Lens is very easy to use for pretty much anyone with an Android phone, or if you use the Google app via Apple phones.

All you need to do is:

On your phone, open the Google app and in the search bar, tap Google Lens Point your camera at the flower to identify the plant Swipe up to learn about the discovery

As Google themselves put it:

"Ireland is home to tens of thousands of different species including 400 species of birds, more than 4,000 plant species and 12,000 varieties of insects! With the help of Google Lens and the camera on your phone you can identify every new plant, insect or bird you come across as you explore your county."

