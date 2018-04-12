Lifestyle

Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week

The ultimate squad goals

It's Grease lightening whoa oh oh whoa oh whoa!

Yep, for one night only next week the legendary 70s movie that is Grease will show in five cinemas across Dublin and we are buzzzzzin'. 

It’s the summer of 1958 and the seniors of Rydell High are returning to school after a summer of love... ODEON will be screening Grease in all ODEON locations on April 19 at 20:15pm. 

Take your pick from five Dublin screens (Blanchardstown, Charlestown, Coolock, Point Square, Stillorgan) or Cavan, Limerick, Naas, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Waterford.

Who could resist singing along to this tune on the big screen?!

Tickets for this special screening are available to pre-book online at odeoncinema.ie from today. 

Time to bring out that cute leather jacket and pretend we're Sandy for a night...

