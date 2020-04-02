Hephee is encouraging us all to continue practising 'anti-social social distancing'.

Created by Dublin artist Stephen Heffernan, probably better known as Hephee, the custom tees come in black and pink, with both short and long-sleeved options to choose from.

Some might say that now is not the time to be adding to our wardrobes, given the fact that we're all in isolation and no one is going to see us anyway. But just as new gym gear has been proven to motivate us to work out, there's definitely an argument to be made that a new shirt bearing the words 'anti-social social distancing' would encourage us to keep fighting the good fight.

Available to buy for a period of 14 days, 100 per cent of the profits will go to charity. More specifically Feed The Heroes, a national fundraising campaign established to raise money to feed frontline staff. Set up in mid-March, the initiative has raised over €500,000 in just two weeks.

And that's before taking into consideration the €2k raised by pre-orders of the custom shirts. Costing between €22 and €29, only manufacturing costs and post and packaging will be covered, with all other money going straight to the charity.

The shirts are available to pre-order for another 11 days and you can get yours here.