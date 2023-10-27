Kids in costume to go free at Dublin Zoo this Halloween weekend

Get two wears out of the Halloween costume this year.

Not sure what to be doing with your kids this long weekend? It might be time for another trip to Dublin Zoo, as kids go free this weekend if they're in costume.

Dublin Zoo is celebrating Halloween weekend with a jam-packed schedule of family fun activities, including themed magic shows, creepy crafts, ghoulish games, and a special Spooky Trail, along with all their normal attractions.

These spooky celebrations will be running Saturday to Monday from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors can avail of this offer whether they are securing their tickets online or at the gate. The offer is limited to one child in costume per full paying adult (so if you're two adults with two kids, both children will go free) and is available on Saturday 28th, Sunday 29th and Monday 30th October.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

